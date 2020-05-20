RICE William A., Longtime Harlan County Attorney, William A. Rice, 91, of Woodland Hills, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, at the Continue Care Hospital in Corbin, KY. Mr. Rice was born on September 25, 1928, in Harlan to the late J. Ray and Verda Asher Rice. He was a 1946 graduate of Harlan High School. He played for the 1944 Harlan High School State Championship basketball team and was named first team all tournament team. He was a 1953 Graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law and practiced for 65 years until he retired from the law firm of Rice & Hendrickson. He was a member of the Harlan Co. Bar Association and the Kentucky Bar Association. He was the pastor of the Woodland Hills Church for 47 years, and, along with his wife, Kathleen, founded the Woodland Hills Christian School. He was a member of the Gideons International. He is preceded in death by: his parents; his beloved wife of 65 years, Kathleen G. Rice; his sons, Robin David Rice and William D. Rice; and, his brother, King Rice. Survivors include: his children, Jane (Silas Mac) Williams of London, KY, Timothy C. (Cheryl) Rice of Harlan, and Samuel D. Rice of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Steven D. Rice, Stewart B. (Kaci) Rice, Sarah (Ron) Sellars, Tyler Mac (Christie) Williams, Annie Laurie (Chad) Voelkert, Robin David Rice, Jessica (Glenn) Pfister, and Tyler Storm Rice; 13 great grandchildren; and, sister in law, Joy Marsh Rice of Wilmore, KY. A private Service was held at 2:00 p.m., Monday (May 18) at the Woodland Hills Church with Timothy C. Rice and Jane Rice Williams speaking. Burial followed in the Rice Family Cemetery at Tway, KY. Family will serve as Pallbearers. In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Ann Hanley Parkinson's Research Fund, Kentucky Neuroscience Institute, PO Box 34184, Lexington, KY 40588 or to Woodland Hills Church C/O Mrs. Bettye Ingram 184 Meadow Drive, Harlan, KY 40831. Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of William A. Rice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 20, 2020.