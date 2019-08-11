|
|
William Alan Partin, 67, husband of Patricia Justine Van Winkle Partin, passed away Fri, Aug. 9, 2019 at his home. Born in Greencastle, IN, he was the son of Fred Pearl and Dorothy Marie Griswold Partin. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by two daughters, Angela (David) Wright and Kristi (Doug) Vieth; a son, Jeremy (Autumn Yeary) Partin; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Corey Partin. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Clays Mill Road Baptist Church by Pastors Jeff Fugate, Doug Henry and Dave Smith, with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Road and Tuesday 10:00 am until the service at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504 or Clays Mill Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 3000 Clays Mill Road, Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019