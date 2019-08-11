Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Clays Mill Road Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Clays Mill Road Baptist Church
William Alan Partin, 67, husband of Patricia Justine Van Winkle Partin, passed away Fri, Aug. 9, 2019 at his home. Born in Greencastle, IN, he was the son of Fred Pearl and Dorothy Marie Griswold Partin. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by two daughters, Angela (David) Wright and Kristi (Doug) Vieth; a son, Jeremy (Autumn Yeary) Partin; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Corey Partin. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Clays Mill Road Baptist Church by Pastors Jeff Fugate, Doug Henry and Dave Smith, with burial to follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Road and Tuesday 10:00 am until the service at the church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504 or Clays Mill Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 3000 Clays Mill Road, Lexington, KY 40503.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019
