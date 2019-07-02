|
|
, 64, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born in Georgetown, KY and resided in Versailles, KY. Bud worked as a block mason in the Lexington area for more than 46 years. He loved to hunt and fish with his family and friends, as well as spend time with his dogs. He was preceded in death by his father, George Allen Grose and his mother, Margaret Wiggins Grose. He is survived by his wife, Connie (Smith) Grose, his two children, Kaitlyn and Will Grose, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Bud was known and loved by many. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Church of the Savior, at 6pm, in Nicholasville, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 2, 2019