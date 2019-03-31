William Allen "Buddy" Papania, 91, husband of Peggy Harrison Papania passed away March 28, 2019. A Lexington native, he was born to the late Alfred and Osie Reynolds Papania on Nov. 8, 1927. Buddy was a graduate of Lafayette High School and the University of Kentucky. He served in the U.S. Army in Occupied Japan, following WWII. He was a member of Broadway Christian Church and an elder and deacon in various Christian Churches. In addition to his loving wife of 67 years, he is survived by his sons, Barry (Ann) Papania of Georgtown and Brent (Lorna) Papania of Altamonte Springs, FL and five grandchildren: Benjamin (Catherine) Papania and Ashley (Jon) Meyer and Kathryn, Victoria, and Sam Papania. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Alfred Matthew Papania, Jr. Services will be held Monday at Milward-Man O' War: Visitation 11:30am-1pm, Funeral 1pm. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadway Christian Church. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary