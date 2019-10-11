|
BURCHARD William B. II, age 77, died September 27, 2019. Bill was born July 27, 1942 in Springfield, MO. He graduated from Drury College where he received his B.A. in Economics and was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. His professional life was devoted to the management and brokerage of real estate through William Burchard Realty, becoming a member of the Lexington Board of Realtors in 1969. Bill was active in civic and community affairs and was an ex officio member of the Board of Directors at the Metro Alternative Shelter House and the Metro Group Home. He was a former member of the Licking River Hounds Hunt Club and the Boonesboro Polo Club. He rode one season as an amateur steeplechase jockey and was a past member of the Cave Run Sailing Association. He also enjoyed membership in the Lexington Rotary Club and The Lexington Club. Bill is survived by two sons, William B. Burchard III of Lexington, KY and Walter P. Burchard of Billings, MT.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 11, 2019