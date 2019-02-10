Resources More Obituaries for William Back Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Back

William "Bill" David Back, 78, husband to Linda "Winkie" Webb Back, was born to Clyde and Mabel Bates Back, deceased, on September 28, 1940 in Dry Creek, Knott Co, KY. Bill passed peacefully in Hospice care surrounded by his loving family on February 5, 2019 in Lexington, KY shortly after being diagnosed with Non Hodgkins Lymphoma. Reared in Letcher/Blackey, KY, where, even after he moved away, was always referred to as home by Bill. He loved the mountains, his heritage and the lifelong friends he made there. Bill attended Stuart Robinson School until it closed in 1956. He graduated from Letcher High School, Letcher, KY, in 1958. After working his way through college in the summers between semesters in the pea and corn fields in Illinois, Bill received a BS degree in Health and Physical Education from Cumberland College. In 1966 he earned an MA degree from the University of Kentucky in Guidance and Counseling. He continued his education later earning a Rank 1 designation from UK. He was a teacher at Letcher High School where he also coached basketball and baseball. After getting his Master's he returned to LHS to coach and teach for several years. In 1968 Bill came to Jenkins High School, Jenkins, KY, as Guidance Counselor, Basketball and Baseball Coach and Assistant Football Coach to Tommy Brush, with whom a lasting friendship was formed. He was EKMC Coach of the Year in 1969. It was in Jenkins where Bill and Winkie met on a blind date. They married on November 29, 1969 in Clintwood, VA. In 1971 Bill accepted a position at Hazard Vocational School, Hazard, KY, as a Coordinator. Later he was offered and accepted a position at the Department of Education in Frankfort, KY in Adult Education where he remained for the next 7 years. His career as a Textbook Sales Representative began with Laidlaw Bros. When that company was sold he was employed by Prentice-Hall and Pearson as a Textbook Sales Rep. He remained employed with Pearson until his retirement in 2007 and as a consultant for several years after retirement. Bill was a past President of Jaycees in Whitesburg, Ky, past President of Kentucky Bookmen's Association, on the Board of Directors for the Saddle Club Neighborhood Association at the time of his passing and a member of Spring Valley Golf Club, Lexington, KY. Bill was a loving and devoted brother to Jesse Martin Back (Alene, Deceased), Mary Lou Back Croucher (Sam, Deceased) and Beth Back Hunter (Lee). He was loved and respected by his children, Tiffany Nicole Back (Chris Stanger, Fiance') and William "David" Back II (Melissa Rose Back). He was respected and loved by his in-laws, Donna and Pat Leahey, Danville, KY and Larry and Donna Webb, Colorado. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Patsy Ruth Back Cook (Ted, Deceased). He loved being Pawpaw to his grandchildren who brought him such joy: Jeremy Oliver Helton (Brii Grimm, Fiance'), Madelynn Ruth Mullins and William "Will" David Back III. His advice and counsel will long guide these young people as they go through life. He leaves a host of nieces and nephews who respected and loved their Uncle Bill. He cherished the many lasting friendships he developed over the years. He especially enjoyed playing golf with his buddies at Spring Valley and hearing the same tales over and over. He was a man of few words. He always said someone has to listen. "Aspire to lead a quiet life, to mind your own business, and to work with your own hands". I Thessalonians 4:11 (NKJV). That verse epitomizes the life he led. He was our rock. He was a kind and gentle man who lived a good life. There will be a Memorial Service at 5:30pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Milward-Southland Drive in Lexington. Visitation for the public will begin at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) would be greatly appreciated by the family. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 10, 2019