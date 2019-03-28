|
BAUSCH William Andrew (Bill), formerly of Lexington, passed away on March 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dinah Gale Reardon and children, Mary Catherine, Andrea DeBoor, and Zachary Todd Thomas. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30 at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 125 Barr Street, Lexington, KY. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM followed by Mass at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Church or the charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 28, 2019