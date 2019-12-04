|
|
|
William "Butch" Bowers, Jr., 57, passed away Friday, November 30, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. William was born in Woodford County, Kentucky on April 22, 1962 to Sondra Morris Bowers, and the late William Greg Bowers, Sr. He attended Central Church of God and was an avid sports fan of the University of Kentucky. Butch is survived by his sisters, Michelle Smith, Karen Syrup, Margie Shaw, and Ruby Sebastian. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 12:00pm - 1:00 pm and service beginning at 1:00 pm, all at Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky, with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 4, 2019