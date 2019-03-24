BURKHART William K. "Bill", M.D., husband of 59 years to Peggy Anne Burkhart, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Born on May 26, 1935 in Harlan County, KY, he was son of the late Henry Clay and Connie June Burkhart. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He then attended the University of TN medical school. He was a retired physician of Commonwealth Family Practice which he founded with his late brother, Dr. Robert C. Burkhart. He was on the medical staff at Central Baptist hospital where he served as Chief of Staff in 1983. He also served as an Air Force Captain and flight surgeon for the U.S. Air force. He loved his time served and had many fabulous stories that he was always happy to share. He was an avid "lefty" golfer and longtime member of Lexington Country Club. He loved fishing and was especially proud of gaining the title of "master angler". He also loved spending time with family at their cabin in the Daniel Boone National Forest. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Sandy (Mark) King, FL, Betty (Carlos) Juarez, FL, and Lori (Ray) Potts, GA; and seven grandchildren, Madison DiMauro, Alex King, Zack King, Morgan Potts, Danielle Potts, Amy Potts, and Erick Juarez and one great grandson, Camden Juarez. He was also preceded in death by his loving step-mother and "granny" to his children, Olive Skidmore Burkhart. Funeral service will be at 10am on Saturday, March 30 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home at 463 E. Main Street. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery, 833 W Main St. Visitation will be held Friday, March 29 from 5-7pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home Main Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestwood Christian Church, 1884 Bellefonte Dr, Lexington, KY 40503 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary