GREEN William C., Born 8-5-1930. Passed away 6-30-2020 in Katy TX after a long battle with dementia. He is predeceased in death by his Father William Carl Green, his mother Ina Irene (Lindberg) Green, his sister Arlene (Green) Kelley (Gilbert). He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (Miller) Green Katy TX, Son Carl Green (Wanda) Lexington KY, Daughter Linda (Green) Larvin (Thomas), Granddaughter Kacy (Larvin) Duensing (John), Great Granddaughter Madelyn Duensing all of Katy TX, and Granddaughter Kara Larvin Hughes (Edward) of Alexandria VA. He graduated from Gladstone High School in 1948 followed by two years at the Michigan College of Mining and Technology at the Sault Ste Marie Branch in Northern Michigan. He and Ruth Ann Miller were married 6-30-1951 in Gladstone, MI. He Completed his Mechanical Engineering Degree at Michigan Technological University in Houghton Michigan in 1952. He has worked for International Harvester Company Fort Wayne IN, Kuhlman Electric Transformer Company Bay City and Detroit MI, H. K Porter Transformer Lynchburg VA, Central Transformers Pine Bluff AK, Kuhlman Electric Transformers Versailles, KY and IBM, Lexington KY. He retired in 1994. He enjoyed renovating our house, building things, reading, showing his granddaughters this country that he loved and traveling with a fabulous group of friends. He will be buried in his hometown of Gladstone Michigan and will be missed by many. Memorials may be made to Caring Hearts Fund C/O Vantage Hospice, 21720 Kingsland Blvd Suite 301, Katy TX 77450. Make checks out to Caring Hearts Fund with William Green in the memo section. Caring Hearts purchases specialties items not covered by insurance for hospice families.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store