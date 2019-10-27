|
LUCAS William C. "Bill", 89 years old, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019. Bill was born December 21, 1929, in Clark County, Kentucky and graduated from Midway High School. He was retired from Bryan Equipment Sales, Cincinnati, Ohio, a member of Broadway Baptist Church, a member of the Crouch Men's Sunday School class and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Norma Dean Merriman Lucas; his father, William Goebel Lucas; his mother, Elsie Henry Lucas Miller; his sisters, Thelma Lucas Wallace, Ruth Lucas Tipton and Mary Letitia Lucas Jones. He is survived by his wife, Maudie Meek Vaughan Lucas, of Lexington; daughter, Terresa "Terye" Lucas (Carmen) Trevitt of Macon, Georgia; stepson, Eric (Cyndi) Vaughan of Owensboro; stepdaughter, Kara Vaughan Logan of Louisville; grandchildren, Amanda Joy (Brent) Clark, Caitlin Durham (Daniel) Mercer, Daniel Lee, Rachel Lee and Alex Vaughan; great grandchildren, Riley Lucas Clark, Robby Mercer, Grace Mercer, and River Harper, as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews. Services for Mr. Lucas will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd., Monday, October 28th, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before the service and burial will follow the service at Midway Cemetery, Midway, Kentucky.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019