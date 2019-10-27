Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Lucas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LUCAS William C. "Bill", 89 years old, of Lexington, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019. Bill was born December 21, 1929, in Clark County, Kentucky and graduated from Midway High School. He was retired from Bryan Equipment Sales, Cincinnati, Ohio, a member of Broadway Baptist Church, a member of the Crouch Men's Sunday School class and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He is preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, Norma Dean Merriman Lucas; his father, William Goebel Lucas; his mother, Elsie Henry Lucas Miller; his sisters, Thelma Lucas Wallace, Ruth Lucas Tipton and Mary Letitia Lucas Jones. He is survived by his wife, Maudie Meek Vaughan Lucas, of Lexington; daughter, Terresa "Terye" Lucas (Carmen) Trevitt of Macon, Georgia; stepson, Eric (Cyndi) Vaughan of Owensboro; stepdaughter, Kara Vaughan Logan of Louisville; grandchildren, Amanda Joy (Brent) Clark, Caitlin Durham (Daniel) Mercer, Daniel Lee, Rachel Lee and Alex Vaughan; great grandchildren, Riley Lucas Clark, Robby Mercer, Grace Mercer, and River Harper, as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews. Services for Mr. Lucas will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd., Monday, October 28th, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. before the service and burial will follow the service at Midway Cemetery, Midway, Kentucky.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now