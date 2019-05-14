|
73, passed away at home on May 11, 2019, also the 29th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife, Libby. He was born on February 20, 1946 to Leon and Norma Sneed in Little Rock, AR. He was preceded by both his parents and his brothers, Lonnie and Rick. Bill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Sneed; brother Larry Sneed (Johnnie Kay); daughters, Beth Anderson (Kevin) and Jill Ungaro (Eric); son, Bill Sneed (Jessica). He was lovingly called "Poppa" by his grandchildren, Cayla Orahood, Dylan and Hunter Ungaro. Visitation 10-1 May 15, 2019 at Southland Christian Church. Chapel A. Burial following 1:30 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 14, 2019