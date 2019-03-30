Resources More Obituaries for William Castle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Castle Jr.

Obituary Flowers age 82, of Tutor Key, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Highland Regional Medical Center. William was born March 22, 1937 in Johnson County, Kentucky, son of the late William Jackson Castle, Sr. and Gemima Stambaugh Castle. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by six brothers, Willard, Paul, Ray, Bob, Jim, and Bert. He is survived by one sister-in-Law, Augustine Castle of Flat Gap, Kentucky and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Jones-Preston Funeral Chapel with Bruce Aaron Davis officiating. Burial will follow at the Castle Family Cemetery, Tutor Key, Kentucky. Friends may call at Jones-Preston Funeral Home on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangement for Mr. William Jackson "Little Dick" Castle, Jr. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 30, 2019