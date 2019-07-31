Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
SCHMITZ William Craig, 72, husband of Polly Clements Schmitz, died July 29, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Dec. 6, 1946 in Mayfield, KY, he was the son of the late Adam Michael and Mary Jean Cash Schmitz. Mr. Schmitz worked as a successful salesman throughout his life. Craig was a member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, an avid UK sports fan, he loved to exercise and he was a true family man. Survivors other than his wife include their three children, Renee (Don) Bergner, Adam (Kristine) Schmitz, David Schmitz; and five grandchildren, Morgan and Will Fiscus, Reese Bergner, Emma and Emerson Schmitz. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Sat., Aug. 3, at Mary Queen in Lexington, KY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Fri., Aug. 2 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Memorial contributions can be made to the , P.O. Box 9067, Louisville, KY 40209, , 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693 or Catholic Mass Donations made in his memory.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 31, 2019
