Frankfort – William Samuel Crain, 74, husband of Regina Sampson Crain, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd with David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be held from 10am until the time of service on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Rd. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 28, 2019