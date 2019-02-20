CRANKSHAW William, 93, died on February 16 surrounded by family, after a short illness. Bill was born on 12/2/1925 to Evelyn Roberts and Charles Bailey Crankshaw. He served in the Navy during WWII in the Pacific. He studied forestry at Purdue, graduating in 1950, worked in the US Forest Service on the Tahoe National Forest in CA. Later, he returned to Indiana where he received a teaching certificate from Ball State University, and met Marilyn McClure to whom he was married for 64 years. He received his PhD in 1964 from Purdue and began a 24-year academic career at Ball State teaching forest ecology. Bill and Marilyn raised their four children on a small farm in Yorktown, Indiana, and later retired to Metamora, IN where they ran a bed and breakfast and two antique shops. In 2001 they moved to Winchester, KY where Bill became well-known for leading hikes at Lower Howards Creek State Preserve and his bush honeysuckle eradication team. In 2013 they moved to the Liberty Ridge community in Lexington where they made many good friends. Bill was an Eagle Scout, he baked bread, caned chairs, volunteered for several organizations, and loved to camp and hike. Everyone who hiked with Bill learned a lot more about native plants and local ecology than they would have ever imagined. Bill will be remembered for his generous and helpful spirit as well as his witty remarks. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by a brother, Robert of Washington, his children David (Kathy) of Menlo Park, CA, Owen (Anne) of Pittsboro, NC, Ned (Vickie) of Lexington, and Anne (Brian) of Cincinnati, 10 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. Bill's funeral celebration service will be at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Lexington at 12:30 on Friday, February 22, 2019. Visitation will precede the service, beginning at 10:30. Burial at Camp Nelson National Cemetery will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name may be made to the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church Memorials Fund. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary