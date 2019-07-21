83, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1935 to the late Willie Grant and Ella Grant Clark. He was the oldest of 5 siblings. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary C. Grant; son, Curtis William Grant; step son, Jon Scott Rushing; and sisters, Mary Ella Rhoades and Pricilla Pendleton. He is survived by his sister, Lucille Dozier; and his brother, George (Janice) Grant; his step daughter, Janice Rushing (Clarence) Jenkins; 4 grandchildren, Toby (Stephanie) Jenkins, Mandy Jenkins (Jon) Sallee, Timothy (Lisa) Jenkins, and Daniel Walsh; 9 great grandchildren; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends, notably Dave and Jerry. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1958-1967. He was a retired Firefighter from the Lexington Army Depot. After serving as a firefighter for 17 years, he started his own Small Motor Repair Service, lawn mowing and general maintenance service. His greatest passion was fishing and hunting. Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Burial will follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Serving as casketbearers will be Toby Jenkins, Jon Sallee, Tim Jenkins, Jerry Gayheart, Dave Gooch and Gene Snapp. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 11:00 AM until the time of service. www.clarklegacycenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019