Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Resources
More Obituaries for William DeLong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William DeLong


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William DeLong Obituary
DELONG William "Bill" J., 76, widower of Martha Jane Sanford DeLong, died Sept. 23, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born June 16, 1943 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late William J. and Doris Gresh DeLong. Mr. DeLong was a 1961 graduate of Hopewell High School in Aliquippa, PA, a graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston, IL and the University of Pittsburgh, PA. He completed his doctoral courses at the University of Kentucky, and just had a dissertation to complete. Mr. DeLong served in the U.S. Army in Germany for three years, and retired from IBM. His favorite pastime was participating with his prize winning dogs in the American Sighthound Trials. He also raised thoroughbred horses in Kentucky during his retirement. Survivors include a sister, Carol DeLong Pyles, Miami Lakes, FL; and a niece, Whitney Dawn Pyles, Georgia. A service is planned at a later date in Lexington, KY. Memorial contributions are suggested to the University of Kentucky Economics Dept., 550 S. Limestone, Lexington, KY 40506-0034. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now