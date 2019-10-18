|
William “Bill” L. Doolin, age 77, passed away October 15, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on December 9, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Harold and Ida Mae Davis Dunn. He was a retired Land Developer, Builder and Farmer and was a member of the Shakertown Baptist Church. William was also a member of the 1959 National F.F.A. Band and a Kentucky Colonel by Martha Layne Collins in 1978. William is survived by one son Len Doolin, one daughter Tammy Jo Doolin-Kelty, two grandchildren Elizabeth Jo Doolin-Lyons and Katy Doolin- Johnson, five great grandchildren, a sister, Betty Joyce Doolin Martin and a brother Kenneth Ray Doolin. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a two brothers Frederick and Harold Doolin, Jr. Services will be 1:30 PM, Monday October 21, 2019 at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Honorary Bearers will be James Doolin, Tommy Doolin, Ronnie Ray Martin and P.J. Martin. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve William and the Doolin Family. Online Guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com .
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2019