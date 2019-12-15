|
William E. Bennett of Lexington died on December 8, 2019. He was born in Honesdale, PA on March 11, 1926 to the late Robert D. and Helen Moll Bennett. He was married to Roslyne Sokolosky Bennett who preceded him in death. He was a United States Army veteran and Bronze Star recipient, having served in the European Theatre of Operations during World War II. He resided in Sidney, NY until moving to Lexington in 1962 as an engineering model maker with IBM. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother and a sister. He is survived by his daughter Debra (Mark) Herrick of Danville, and his son Bruce Bennett of Lexington. A private graveside service was held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 15, 2019