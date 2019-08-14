|
GORMAN William E. Jr., "Wild Bill" finally bought the farm on August 12, 2019 after a brief fight with cancer. He was 76 years old (DOB 9/14/1942) and lived a full and adventurous life. While often reckless in his ways, it was rarely dull. After high school, Bill joined the Marine Corps in 1960. After his service was completed he attended The University of Kentucky, graduating in 1967. In 1965 he and Harriet Hieber, his college sweetheart and best friend, were united in marriage. Bill often said "She was the best thing that ever happened to me". Harriet passed away in 1986. Survivors include their daughter, Lainey Neal, her husband Steve, and their children Jake, Haley and Hank; and their son, Bill Gorman III and his special friend, Kathy Tevis. Bill is also survived by his brother John, his wife Anne and their family. Bill worked as a stock broker for 35 years, retiring in 2003 from the firm that is now Morgan Stanley. Those who were close to Bill knew he had a strong faith in a Higher Power and tried to maintain a close spiritual connection with God, occasionally reaching out to those in need. These efforts brought him peace and happiness. Growing up in a rural Fayette county during the 1940's and 1950's, he developed a passion for the outdoors; hunting, fishing and trapping as often as possible, frequently on school days. As a teenager he would sit on the banks of the Elkhorn Creek and day dream of traveling to far off places to lions, tigers and grizzly bears. In his fifty's and sixty's these fantasies became a reality. He was blessed to be able to enjoy two successful African safaris as well as multiple trips to Alaska, most of Northern Canada, Russia, Argentina, and several western states. He was proud to have nine entries in the Safari Club Book of World Records, including Africa's "Big Four". Bill leaves a special thanks to Paul Hensley, his best friend and caretaker. If you would like to remember Bill, you could send a check to the Bluegrass AA Intergroup, 253 Market St., Lexington, KY 40507. Perhaps they will be able to help someone like they helped me. - "I had a good run" - A Memorial Service will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Rd., Friday, Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thurs., Aug. 15, 4-8 p.m.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 14, 2019