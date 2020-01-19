Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
(859) 987-1555
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Hinton-Turner Funeral Home
526 Pleasant Street
Paris, KY 40361
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Paris Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Hubbard


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Hubbard Obituary
William E. Hubbard, 83, of Lexington, departed this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Saint Joseph Hospice Care Center, after an illness of several months. He was born in Bourbon County on March 2, 1936, the son of the late James Carl and Hazel Livengood Hubbard, a graduate of Nicholas County High School, attained his Associates Degree at DeVry University in Chicago and trained at the Federal Aviation Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. William was retired from the Federal Aviation Administration having worked at Bluegrass Field; was a member of the Bluegrass Sportsmen Club; National Wild Turkey Federation where he served as treasurer for many years; North American Elk Club; was a Kentucky Colonel; enjoyed many hunting trips out West; and was a member of First Church of God and attended Calvary Baptist Church. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Allison Waters. Surviving is his former wife, Sallie Hubbard of Lexington; a sister, Peggy Hubbard of Florence; a brother, Danny James Hubbard of Phoenix, AZ; and a special cat, Trixie. Also surviving are his nephews, Darrell Allison of Ballard, WV, Brian Allison and David Allison, both of Carlisle, David Hubbard of Glendale, AZ, and Kevin Allison of Ballard, WV; a niece, Rebecca Hubbard of Phoenix, AZ; a great niece, Shannon Paige Hill of Union, WV; great nephews, Jack and Lincoln Hubbard of Glendale, AZ, Ethan Allison of Carlisle ; and a great great niece, Madelyn Hill of Union, WV. The funeral service for William E. Hubbard will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with interment to follow in Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to s Project, Inc., 4899 Belfort Road, Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256-6033 or Paris Animal Welfare Society, 6 Legion Road, Paris, KY. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -