William E. Hubbard, 83, of Lexington, departed this life on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Saint Joseph Hospice Care Center, after an illness of several months. He was born in Bourbon County on March 2, 1936, the son of the late James Carl and Hazel Livengood Hubbard, a graduate of Nicholas County High School, attained his Associates Degree at DeVry University in Chicago and trained at the Federal Aviation Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. William was retired from the Federal Aviation Administration having worked at Bluegrass Field; was a member of the Bluegrass Sportsmen Club; National Wild Turkey Federation where he served as treasurer for many years; North American Elk Club; was a Kentucky Colonel; enjoyed many hunting trips out West; and was a member of First Church of God and attended Calvary Baptist Church. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Allison Waters. Surviving is his former wife, Sallie Hubbard of Lexington; a sister, Peggy Hubbard of Florence; a brother, Danny James Hubbard of Phoenix, AZ; and a special cat, Trixie. Also surviving are his nephews, Darrell Allison of Ballard, WV, Brian Allison and David Allison, both of Carlisle, David Hubbard of Glendale, AZ, and Kevin Allison of Ballard, WV; a niece, Rebecca Hubbard of Phoenix, AZ; a great niece, Shannon Paige Hill of Union, WV; great nephews, Jack and Lincoln Hubbard of Glendale, AZ, Ethan Allison of Carlisle ; and a great great niece, Madelyn Hill of Union, WV. The funeral service for William E. Hubbard will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with interment to follow in Paris Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to s Project, Inc., 4899 Belfort Road, Ste. 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256-6033 or Paris Animal Welfare Society, 6 Legion Road, Paris, KY. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020