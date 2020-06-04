SCOTT William E. "Coach", 82, wife of Sandra Walker Scott, died June 2, 2020 at his residence in Versailles, KY. Born Feb. 22, 1938 in Pikeville, KY, he was the son of the late Thadeus and Ruby Ratliff Scott. He was a graduate of Pikeville High School, the Staunton Military Academy and the University of Kentucky. His 30 year career in teaching and coaching included: Pikeville High School played on the 1955 undefeated State Championship Team; Staunton Military Academy 1956-1957; University of Kentucky played under Coach Blanton Collier 1957-1960; Richmond Madison Assistant Coach 1963; Pikeville High School Assistant Coach 1964-1968; Lafayette High School Assistant Coach 1969-1990; and several Assistant Coach assignments, including Beaumont Middle School, Jesse Clark Middle School and Paul Laurence Dunbar High School. He attended Southern Hills United Methodist Church. His hobbies included working on his cars, spending time with family and being a football historian. Survivors other than his wife Sandra include two children: daughter, Kelly (Andrew) Pope; son, Thad (Tammy) Scott; granddaughter, Sydney Scott; grandson, Shawn Scott; and a sister, Palmyra (James) Kreutzer. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Sat., June 6, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 am Sat. until the service time at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Kentucky & Southern Indiana Chapter, 301 E. Main St.: Suite 100, Louisville, KY 40202.



