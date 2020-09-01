SILLS William Earl, 93, faithful servant of Christ and his family, and beloved husband of Etta Mae Smith Sills, passed peacefully at his home on August 31, 2020. Born Feb. 25, 1927 in Paducah, Ky., he was the owner of Sills Home Improvement Co. for 59 years and worked every day until shortly before his death. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Lexington, Ky. for 65 years where he served as deacon, usher, and on many committees. In addition to his wife of 72 years, he is survived by his children Larry Sills (Lori), Dennis Sills, Marcia Hampton, Wayne Sills (Melissa), and Todd Sills (Amy); grandchildren Kristi Sutton (Tom), Tricia Cary (Curtis), Jamison Sills (Erin Marie), Jerrod Sills (Rachel), Bradley Sills, Brett Sills, Ben Sills (Elizabeth), Jackson Sills, Hayden Sills, Landon Sills, and Luke Sills; great grandchildren Taylor Ball (Parker), Caleb Sills, Maddelyn Sills, Evelyn Sills, Levi Sills, Lily Sills, Liam Sills, and Drew Sutton; great great granddaughters Ella Ball and Ava Ball; twin brother James M. Sills, sister Juanita Richardson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Garlon C. and Agnes Walton Sills, brother Garlon C. Sills, Jr., and son-in-law Harold Hampton. Visitation for Bill will be held Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Ky. The funeral will be at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3100 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, Ky. on Thursday, September 3 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care or the Immanuel Baptist Church Benevolence fund.



