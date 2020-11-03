1/
William Earle "Wes" Stilwell IV
46, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020. He was born June 6, 1974 in Lexington, Kentucky to Doris N. Stilwell, Versailles and the late William E. "Bill" Stilwell, III. Wes enjoyed fishing, being in the woods, coaching youth soccer, and cheering loudly from the sidelines during his children's soccer games. Wes was a Master Logger and owned Tree Tenders LLC. He was always willing to help people, and his ability to make people laugh was legendary. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children, Brooke Stilwell, Midway and William "Earle" Stilwell V, Versailles; sister, Belen (Nick) Angel, Lexington, nephew William and niece Claire. A celebration of Wes's life will be held on November 8th from 3:30-5:30 at the WYSA soccer complex in Versailles. Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather and bring soccer gear for a friendly scrimmage. Social distancing and masks required (rain date Nov 15). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reforest the Bluegrass (c/o J. Saylor, 200 E. Main St Office 918, Lexington KY 40507) or Woodford Youth Soccer Association (P.O. Box 126, Versailles KY 40383). clarklegacycenter.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 3, 2020.
