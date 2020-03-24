|
William Edward Applegate, 97, husband of Ollie Cody Applegate, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born in Richmond, Kentucky on December 13, 1922 to the late Fred Applegate and Martha Tackett Applegate. William was retired from the University of Kentucky, a Navy Veteran serving during World War II and a member of Nicholasville Baptist Church. Survivors include a son, William Morris Applegate, daughter, Linda Ellen Frasca and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Ann Applegate and a sister, Anna Lee Moore. Private graveside services will be in the Lexington Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve William and the Applegate family. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 24, 2020