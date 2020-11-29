William Edward Clem
August 12, 1923 - November 25, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - William Edward Clem, 97, husband of 78 years of Helen Elizabeth Feck Clem, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was born in Fayette County, Kentucky, son of Clyde Richard and Geneva Cassidy Clem. He graduated from Henry Clay High School and was a World War II Navy veteran, having served in the South Pacific. For over seven decades, he was a member of Tates Creek Christian Church where he was a deacon and trustee. In 1965, he and Helen founded Clem's Refrigerated Foods, a local family business now in its third generation of management. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Lee Nipper and his son, William Richard Clem (Margo), of Lexington. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Stacy Renee Dahlman (Jim) and William Brent Nipper (Melissa), of Johnson City Tennessee, William Alan Clem (Kristin), Dana Elaine Wallen (Nick), and Steven Haines Clem (Lindsey), of Lexington. He also delighted in the lives of his eight great-grandchildren, Seth William Tramel, Abby Grace Tramel, Kathrine Claire Nipper, Sarah Helen Nipper, Shelton Elizabeth Clem, Leighton Weber Clem, Sullivan Elaine Clem, and Willa James Clem. He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister and is survived by his sister, Grace May Bryant (Doug), of Nicholasville. In keeping with Covid guidelines, a private family service will be held at Tates Creek Christian Church with interment at the Lexington Cemetery. A traditional memorial service will be held when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Tates Creek Christian Church, 3150 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY 40502.