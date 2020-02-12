|
William Allen Foster, 41, of Lexington, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1978 in Lexington to Allen R. and Emily Thompson Foster. Allen was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and the University of Kentucky. While attending the University of Kentucky, he was a member of Sigma Chi, and graduated Magna Cum Laude while obtaining degrees in both Marketing and Business. Allen loved to golf and played at the High School and Collegiate levels. He was also a passionate fan of UK sports and was employed as Project Manager for Denham-Blythe. A Graveside service for family and close friends will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Lexington Cemetery. Pastor Brad Allred will officiate. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 12, 2020