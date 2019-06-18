|
William Raymond “Billy” Goodrich, 81, husband of Rose Goodrich, passed away Saturday June 15, 2019 at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was born September 21, 1937 to the late William Henry and Mary Elizabeth Massie Goodrich. Billy was a Mechanic who worked for Yellow Cab, Lexington, Hellard- Rice Ford, Jack Kain Ford, and the Woodford County Road Department. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Rita Dale, Frankfort, Gloria Jean Surratt, Frankfort, a sister Edna (Albert) Knox, Millville, a Brother David Goodrich, Millville, three grandchildren, Daniel Beasley, Adam Surratt, and Lilly Dale. Billy was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Lee Goodrich. Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Blackburn and Ward Funeral. Interment will follow in Rose Crest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM until time of service. Pallbearers will be Daniel Beasley, Danny Knox, Adam Surratt, David Goodrich, Charles Massie, and Stafford Surratt.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 18, 2019
