1/
William Granville "Billy" Clark Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
69, of Versailles, died Fri., Nov. 6, 2020 at the Ivy Woods Center in Cincinnati. He was born in Woodford County on September 22, 1951 to the late William Sr. and Lily May MacLemore Clark. Col. Clark was a member of the Kentucky National Guard and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. Awards include Bronze Star Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Liberation Medal-Government of Kuwait. Billy was a 1974 graduate of Transylvania University with a Bachelor of Arts and received his Master's Degree in Education Administration from the University of Kentucky in 2001. Col. Clark is survived by two sons, William Granville Clark III (Susan) of Mt. Sterling and Edward Clay Clark (Dennis Stutsman) of Lexington; seven grandchildren Anna Clay Clark, Merit Clark, Sarah Clark, Lulu Clark, Ian Clark, Catherine Clark and Rosie Clark; two sisters, Sarah Clark Blair (Stewart) of Bristol, TN and Mary Clark McBurney (Gene) of Roanoke, VA; one brother, Patrick Calhoun Clark (Cathy) of Camden, SC. Private family service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved