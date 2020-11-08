69, of Versailles, died Fri., Nov. 6, 2020 at the Ivy Woods Center in Cincinnati. He was born in Woodford County on September 22, 1951 to the late William Sr. and Lily May MacLemore Clark. Col. Clark was a member of the Kentucky National Guard and a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. Awards include Bronze Star Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Kuwait Liberation Medal-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Liberation Medal-Government of Kuwait. Billy was a 1974 graduate of Transylvania University with a Bachelor of Arts and received his Master's Degree in Education Administration from the University of Kentucky in 2001. Col. Clark is survived by two sons, William Granville Clark III (Susan) of Mt. Sterling and Edward Clay Clark (Dennis Stutsman) of Lexington; seven grandchildren Anna Clay Clark, Merit Clark, Sarah Clark, Lulu Clark, Ian Clark, Catherine Clark and Rosie Clark; two sisters, Sarah Clark Blair (Stewart) of Bristol, TN and Mary Clark McBurney (Gene) of Roanoke, VA; one brother, Patrick Calhoun Clark (Cathy) of Camden, SC. Private family service.



