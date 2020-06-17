William Greg Bowers, 80, widow of Betty Bowers, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born in Fayette County, Kentucky on August 12, 1939 to Willie and Lillie Davis Bowers. William was a former member of Little Texas Community Church in Lexington, Kentucky, a member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church, and attended Central Church. He was a farmer and he loved fishing and camping. He is survived by stepchildren, Margie Shaw of Georgetown, Kentucky, Earl Grimes , Jr. (Margaret) of Clay City, Kentucky, Ruby Grimes Sebastian and Randall Grimes (Lillie), both of Georgetown, Kentucky; brother, Morrell Bowers (Loraine) of Nicholasville, Kentucky, and sister, Juanita Barron of Fayette, County, Kentucky. William was preceded in death by son, William Greg Bowers, Jr. and stepson-in-law, Jerry Shaw. Visitation will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 1:00pm with Rodney Courtney, Jim Snyder, and Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date. The family would like to thank Georgetown-Scott County Senior Citizens for their many acts of kindness shown to William and also to Bluegrass Care Navigators (previously Hospice of the Bluegrass) and especially Jeana Earlywine, for the great care given to William. Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 17, 2020.