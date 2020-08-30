95, husband of the late Anna R. Littral, passed away Fri., Aug. 28, 2020 at his home in Nicholasville, KY. Born Sept. 3, 1924 in Lexington, KY, he was the son of the late Jesse and Lillie Haynes Littral. Mr. Littral was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. He was a University of Kentucky graduate, singing in the Donavan Chorus and a longtime member of Immanuel Baptist Church where he sang in the choir. He retired as an electronic technician for the Lexington Bluegrass Army Depot. Survivors include two sons, Joe Littral and Rell Littral; three grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, and Brandy; step grandchild, Earl; eight great grandchildren, Abbigail, Caden, Noah, Gabriella, John, Kayla, Danielle, and Caitlyn; four great great grandchildren; close friend, Bill Smithers; and special niece and caregiver, Lee Lee Carson. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by daughters-in-law, Donna Littral and Brenda Littral; sister, Ruth Long; and close friend, Marvin Nicholson. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Wed., Sept. 2, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. Burial will follow in Lexington Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Tues. at the funeral home.