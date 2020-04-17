|
William H. Sutton, 82, widower of Bonnie Jean Sutton, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born July 5, 1937 in Mt. Sterling, KY to the late Charles and Hazel Hart Sutton. He graduated from Montgomery County High School. He was a long-time member of Springdale and Midway Baptist Churches. He was also one of the first employees at the Lexington IBM plant, starting there in 1957. He also worked for IBM in New York. He is survived by two sons, Perry (Pamela) Sutton and Jonathan Dale (Kay) Sutton; three grandchildren, Corey (Jennifer), Ryan (fiancée Olivia), and Delaney Sutton; two step-grandchildren, Gregory and William (Tracy) Marlin; brother Darvin (Carol) Sutton; and several cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, preceded in death by one brother Charles B. Sutton. All services private at Milward-Southland. Private burial at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 17, 2020