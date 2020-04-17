Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Sutton Obituary
William H. Sutton, 82, widower of Bonnie Jean Sutton, of Lexington, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born July 5, 1937 in Mt. Sterling, KY to the late Charles and Hazel Hart Sutton. He graduated from Montgomery County High School. He was a long-time member of Springdale and Midway Baptist Churches. He was also one of the first employees at the Lexington IBM plant, starting there in 1957. He also worked for IBM in New York. He is survived by two sons, Perry (Pamela) Sutton and Jonathan Dale (Kay) Sutton; three grandchildren, Corey (Jennifer), Ryan (fiancée Olivia), and Delaney Sutton; two step-grandchildren, Gregory and William (Tracy) Marlin; brother Darvin (Carol) Sutton; and several cousins. In addition to his wife and parents, preceded in death by one brother Charles B. Sutton. All services private at Milward-Southland. Private burial at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -