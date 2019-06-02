|
|
76, passed Friday at his home in Lexington, KY. He was born March 29, 1943 to the late Willie and Mary Harrison. He was the former owner of Harrison’s Roofing & Vinyl Siding. He is survived by his wife Brenda Harrison; two daughters, Valorie Harrison and Lisa Proffitt; son, Danny Harrison; four siblings, Ellis Harrison, Rebecca Isaacs, Alberta Howard and Judy Prater; and a host of grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by two daughters, Dellene Harrison and Robin Harrison; and son, Robert Harrison. Service will be 2:30 pm Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Road. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memory Garden. Visitation will take place Monday from 5-9 pm and Tuesday 5-9 pm at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be, Phillip Sallee, Anthony Austin, Joseph Austin, Chase Austin and Mike Harrison.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 2, 2019