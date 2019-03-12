Resources More Obituaries for William Hartley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Hartley Jr.

Obituary Flowers William Lewis Hartley, Jr., 71, husband of Pamela Hartley, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Dover Manor Nursing Home in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born on August 19, 1947 in Versailles, KY to Henrietta Stevens and William Hartley, Sr. William served as a SGT in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a retired Police Officer with the Lexington-Fayette County Government. William was a member of Troy Presbyterian Church, Anderson County Sportsman Club and the Fraternal Order of Police. William was preceded in death by his father, William Lewis Hartley, Sr., mother, Henrietta Stevens Morrill, and half-brother, Robert J. Hartley. William will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Pamela Jean Cravens Hartley, Versailles, son, Lewis Ray Hartley, Versailles, half-sisters, Brenda Hartley (James) Simpson, Pleasureville, KY, Rita Kay Hartley (Brian) Jones, Columbus, OH, half-brothers, Richard (Millie) Hartley, Versailles, Richard Morrill, Rangely, CO, step-mother, Ethel Hartley and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm- 8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, Officer Donovan Stewart officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens where pallbearers will be, Austin Hensley, Jimmy Cross, Robert Hartley, John Ockerman, Justin Plant, Kevin Hobbs and Chris Hall. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben Hartley and Adam Creech. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries