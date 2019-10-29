|
|
Dr. William Henry Baughman, Jr., passed away October 24, 2019 at age 82, at his home in Stanford, KY. He is survived by his lovely wife, Dr. Jann Aaron; one brother, Dr. Jim Baughman (Katy); one step-son, Trent Aaron; two nephews, Jay Baughman (Kim) and Graham Baughman (Molly); one niece, Elizabeth Lewis; and seven great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Mary Baughman. His accomplishments were many: In high school, he was an Eagle Scout, KY Star Farmer; and three-time regional tennis champion. After high school, he was a farmer and later an Army medic, followed by earning his BS, MA, and Doctorate degrees; he was a certified X-ray Technologist, a construction contractor, a tennis teaching pro, a tennis champion for over 40 years, with a #1 ranking in KY (in his age division) and the south, and as high as #4 nationally; a university professor with numerous teaching awards at WKU; helped start Kentucky’s Emergency Medical Technician program and he was the state’s first EMT instructor-trainer; a published author; and he has been inducted into five Halls of Fame. He will be remembered as a tireless worker who strived to do good and honorable work for the betterment of society, hoping to leave this earth better for having lived there. He was also very charitable, being the primary donor for the tennis courts at Lindsay Wilson College and Lincoln County High School, both of which are named in his honor. Services will be held at the Stanford Christian Church (where he was an Elder Emeritus and lifelong member) at noon on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Visitation will be from 10-12 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the memorial fund of Stanford Christian Church or Logan’s Fort Foundation. Burial will follow the service in Buffalo Springs Cemetery, with full military honors. Fox & Friend Funeral Home, Stanford, is entrusted with Dr. Baughman’s arrangements. Guest Book at www.friendfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 29, 2019