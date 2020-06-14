William Homer McCann
91, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Lexington, KY. He was the son of the late Henrietta Prewitt McCann and James Marshall McCann, SR. of Clay County, KY. Bill is survived by his wife Eileen Murphy McCann; five children, William H. McCann, Jr. (Jeanine), Laura Saeed (Zed), Bruce B. McCann (Kay), Susan Hammonds (Evan), Elizabeth McCann ( Michelle Wood); brother John D. McCann, two step-children, Ann Haines (Daniel) and Timothy Cegnar; four grandchildren and two step grand-children. He was preceded in death by his sister Carloyn Sledd (Herbert D.) and brother, J. Marshall McCann, Jr. (Jane). Bill led a life full of achievements as an esteemed attorney and community leader but his most significant contribution was that of being a loving husband, father and cherished friend to all who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff at the Willows at Hamburg for the excellent care Bill received. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Crestwood Christian Church, 1882 Bellefonte Drive, Lexington, KY 40503, The Pritchard Committee for Academic Excellence, First National Bldg., 167 W. Main St., Lexington, KY 40507, the YMCA of Central KY, 239 E. High St., Lexington, KY 50507 or a charity of your choice. A private memorial service will be held for the family under the direction of Milward Funeral Home.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 14, 2020.
