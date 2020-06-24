HONERKAMP William "Bill", died in Lexington, KY on June 21st at the age of 82. He was born on February 14, 1938 in Scott County, KY to Frederick and Maurice Honerkamp (née Marshall). Mr. Honerkamp is survived by his wife, Judith Honerkamp (née Barker); daughter, Dee Barnett; son-in-law, Barry Barnett; granddaughter, Alexandra Barnett; and beloved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and stepfather William (Boots) Miller; and his sisters Naomi and Irene. Mr. Honerkamp had a great interest in, and intuitive understanding of, most things scientific -- but was particularly interested in electronics. He and his wife started Southland Manufacturing Company, a Lexington-based manufacturer of electronic circuit boards, in the basement of their home in 1976. When the business was sold in 1994 it had approximately 120 employees and was a supplier to firms such as IBM, Westinghouse, Square-D, and Lexmark. As a younger man, Mr. Honerkamp was an enthusiastic amateur spelunker. Later in life, he became an accomplished genealogist. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family especially with his granddaughter Alex. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. army. Mr. Honerkamp was a member of Gardenside Christian Church and served there as an elder, trustee, and Sunday School teacher. For many years, he was actively engaged in the establishment of a church on east 6th Street in Lexington. That church eventually relocated to the Russell Cave area and is today know as Russell Cave Church of Christ. Visitation is scheduled for 10:00 am noon, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY with a short graveside service to follow at The Lexington Cemetery. Bro. Fred Mitchell will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate William's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in William's memory to Russell Cave Church of Christ, P.O. Box 23222, Lexington, KY 40523. www.milwardfuneral.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 24, 2020.