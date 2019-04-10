Resources More Obituaries for William Reed Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Howard Reed

age 77, of Hidden Valley Road, Paintsville, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Carol Davis Reed; four sons, Ronald Reed of Paintsville, Kentucky, Todd Reed of Paintsville, Kentucky, Jeff Reed of Sitka, Kentucky and David Reed of Red Bush, Kentucky; two daughters, Glenna Estep and husband Mike of Flat Gap, Kentucky & Lenna Hannah and husband Paul of Flat Gap, Kentucky; two brothers Donald Reed of Nippa, Kentucky & Darrell Reed of Paintsville, Kentucky; two sisters, Wilma Collins and husband Wendell of East Point, Kentucky & Lillian Gamble of Flat Gap, Kentucky; twenty grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one special niece Anita Reed along with a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by one son, Milburne Reed, three brothers, Edwin Reed, Robert Reed and Milburne Reed, one sister Wanda Stapleton, one Grandchild, Kayla Reed, and one great grandson, Adam "Boo" LeMaster. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Tutor Key Community Baptist Church with Arthur Scarberry and Jason Auxier officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville, Kentucky. Friends may visit the Tutor Key Community Baptist Church Tuesday, April 9, 2019 after 6:00 p.m., and all day Wednesday and until time of service on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Jones-Preston Funeral Home is both Honored and Privileged to be Entrusted with all funeral arrangements for Mr. William Howard Reed. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 10, 2019