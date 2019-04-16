80, Lexington, KY (March 7, 1939-April 13, 2019) Survived by his wife, Nancy Dearing, Jerry is the son of the late Helen and Roland Hadden of Paris, KY. He leaves two sons and a daughter, Jeffrey (Elise) of TX, Jamey (Thao) of Vietnam, and Julie Petty (Mark) of AL, as well as grandsons, Jeremy Hadden and Harrison Petty. Sisters Carol Ragland and Dr. Linda Linville, along with brothers Tom and Rick Hadden survive him. He held quite fondness for niece, Dr. Lisa Woody and family, and best friend, Ronald Wagoner. Jerry owned and operated the Chevy Chase Barber Shop. As a graduate of the University of Kentucky, College of Business, Jerry worked as a broker and investment consultant with Bache & Co., serving as the branch manager in Lexington and later in Scranton, PA. Returning to Lexington in the late '70's, he worked in commercial real estate and residential apartment ownership. He was instrumental in the growth of High Point at Calvary Baptist Church where he served many years in the Youth and Christian Singles' Ministries and as a Sunday school teacher. Loving ballroom dancing, he led in the development of LexDance, a training and social network for ballroom dancers. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, April 17, 1-3 PM, Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 150 East High St., Lexington, KY. Donations may be made to A Chance to Dance, 305 Cedar St., Lexington, KY 40508, or Hospice of the Bluegrass. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary