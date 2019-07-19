CAVENEE William Joseph (Bill), 90, husband of Emma Jean Wooden Cavenee for 62 years, died June 24. Born in Little River, Kansas in 1929, he was the son of the late James Kent and Cora Ellen Snodgrass Cavenee. He served as a Sergeant 1st Class in the US Army in Korea. He was an Eagle Scout and attended the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky. He was a Realtor and spent many years coaching youth sports in south Lexington. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings. Survivors, besides his wife, include children: Lou Ann Cavenee-Ramos, Kent (Jeana) Cavenee, Scott (Tracy) Cavenee, Marla Cavenee and Todd Cavenee; grandchildren: Elena Ramos, Tony Ramos, Viana Ramos, Jordan (Eric) Goff, Lucas Nalley and Benjamin Abney; and a great-grandson: Isaiah Gerton. He is part of the Willed Body Program at UK Medical Center. A funeral Mass will be Sat., Aug. 10 at 1:00pm at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church (Fourth & Jefferson). The family is very appreciative of the compassionate care provided by Hospice. Memorial donations are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) or Lexington Humane Society. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 19, 2019