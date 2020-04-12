|
|
William K. Simmons, Sr., age 94, of Lexington went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1926, he spent his boyhood in and around the city until his service in the Army Air Corps in World War II in 1944. Following the war, he earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Emory University in Atlanta in 1949. He was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi professional fraternity. He earned a master’s degree in Religious Education at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1952. Bill and Barbara (Barbie) Landrum met at church in 1946 and were married in 1950. They celebrated their 55th anniversary just before Barbie passed away after a long struggle with cancer in 2005. After he graduated from the seminary, they relocated to St. Petersburg, Florida, where he served as Minister of Education at First Baptist Church. In 1962, they were called to Birmingham, Alabama, serving as First Baptist Church’s Minister of Education. In 1965, the Simmons family moved to Lexington when Bill became Minister of Education at Calvary Baptist Church until 1992. When he retired from full-time service after 27 years, he moved to part-time ministry by serving the church’s senior and shut-in members until 2013 - at the age of 87. Bill was active in Baptist affairs on the local, state and national level wherever he served. He was a First Vice-President of the Florida Baptist Convention, recognized in “Who’s Who in Religion,” led the opening prayer for the United States Senate in April 2002, and was named Distinguished Alumnus of Southwestern Baptist Seminary School of Religious Education. Survivors include daughter Anne, granddaughter Anne Stull, son Bob, and son Kyle and his wife Carrie and their two children. He was preceded in death by his parents Guy and Nelle, his brother Lambert, his daughter Debbie and his wife, Barbie. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Interfaith Counseling Center at Calvary Baptist Church, designated to the Debbie Simmons Stull and Barbie Simmons Fund to provide counseling to those needing assistance but who cannot afford the cost; to Calvary Baptist Church located at 150 East High Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 or to one’s favorite charity. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2020