1/
William Kyle Parsons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
36 of Berea, husband of Sarah Parsons, passed from this life on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Richmond, KY on March 3, 1984 the son of Roger and Eva Bernice Isaacs Parsons. He was an electrical superintendent for Amteck of Kentucky and a member of Wildie Christian Church. Funeral services for Mr. Parsons will be conducted Sunday, October 11 at 2 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery in Brodhead. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 1:00 PM Sunday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Parsons’ complete obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dowell & Martin Funeral Home
365 W Main St
Mount Vernon, KY 40456
(606) 256-2991
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved