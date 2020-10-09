36 of Berea, husband of Sarah Parsons, passed from this life on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Richmond, KY on March 3, 1984 the son of Roger and Eva Bernice Isaacs Parsons. He was an electrical superintendent for Amteck of Kentucky and a member of Wildie Christian Church. Funeral services for Mr. Parsons will be conducted Sunday, October 11 at 2 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery in Brodhead. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 1:00 PM Sunday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Parsons’ complete obituary.