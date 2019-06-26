Home

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
TRAINOR William Kyle, 78, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. Survived by daughter, Jennifer Pigg (Jimmy); grandson, James E. Pigg III (Angie); great grandson, Zaccary Braedon Pigg; siblings, Ada, Frances (Kenneth), Phyllis (Ronnie), Ruth, Delores (Roy); several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Rosie Logan. Preceded in death by parents, Everett and Nannie Trainor; and siblings, Cotton G., Sam T., Mary Helen Noel, and Nancy T. Funeral services will be held 12:30 pm Thurs., June 27 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY with visitation beginning at 10 am Thurs. until the service time. Burial at Evergreen Memory Gardens in Paris, KY. Contributions suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 or to North View Baptist Church, 1742 Bryan Station Rd., Lexington, KY 40511.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 26, 2019
