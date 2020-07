HASS WILLIAM L. "Bill", died on June 26, 2020 in Houston, TX. He was born Sept.14.1939. He grew up in Lexington, graduating from Lafayette High School in '57. He is survived by his wife Barbara Walsh Hass, his son Andrew Hass, his daughter Sarah Janssen and their families, all of Houston; his sister Carlene Hass Adams of Lexington, KY.



