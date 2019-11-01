|
|
|
78 of Orlando, passed from this life on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on February 18, 1941 the son of John B. and Audrey Mae French McGuire. He had been a lumber mill operator and loved fishing and the outdoors. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Norma Durham McGuire; his children, Zella Mae Abney of Orlando, and Edward Franklin McGuire and Marion Keith McGuire, both of Mt. Vernon; his grandchildren, Cody and Zack McGuire of Berea, and Erica LeeAnn, Emily Nicole, Marissa Grace, and Elissa Mae McGuire, all of Mt. Vernon; a step-grandson, Justin Miller of Berea; a step-great grandson, William Gabriel Miller of Berea; and a very special friend, Kevin Wayne Miller of Orlando. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Leona Gail McGuire; and a sister, Mary Ellen Stewart. Funeral services for Mr. McGuire will be conducted Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Lonnie McGuire. Burial will follow in Briarfield Cemetery. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Saturday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. McGuire’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 1, 2019