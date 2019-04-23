Home

William L. Ray Obituary
passed away in his home in Midway Ky on April 17, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by son Lynn Ray, daughter in law Sharon Ray, grandson Blake Williamson, cousin Sheila Burkhardt, good friends Tom Williamson, Kathleen Brennan, and others. He was preceded in death by Mary Adams Ray his loving wife. His memorial service will be held at Liberty Baptist Church 100 Hillside Dr. Georgetown, Ky 40324 on Thursday April 25, 2019 from 5-9. In lieu of flowers please make donation to Bluegrass Hospice care or Liberty Baptist Church.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 23, 2019
