William "Wig" Edward Land, 70, husband of 38 years to Karen Pate Land, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his home in Nicholasville, Kentucky. He was born in Nicholasville, Kentucky on February 5, 1949 to the late James Potts and Celia Hobbs Land. He was a member of New Hope Fellowship Church, worked as a carpenter, built houses with his brother, Ray Land and worked at Stratton Lumber Company until retirement. Wig loved fishing, woodworking and spending times with his grandbabies. He is survived by two sons, Stephen Land and Michael Land, three daughters, Connie Carter, Marsha Slone and Kay Clem, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren, two brothers, Ray Laurence Land and five sisters, Evelyn Tudor, Brenda Horton, Judy Reynolds, Betsey Bain, Deborah Hunt, father-in-law, Robert "Bob" Pate, brother-in-law, Kevin (Missy) Pate and his dog, Mollie. He was preceded in death by three brothers James, Ronnie and Bobby Land and his mother-in-law, Burreldene Pate. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday at New Hope Fellowship Church with Pastor Ron Riley officiating. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM, Monday and 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Tuesday at New Hope Fellowship Church. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve William and his family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 5, 2019