HICKERSON William Lawrence (Papa), 88, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley Franklin Hickerson, his sister June, his four children Denise Duncan (Tom), Dawn Goldsmith, Duane Hickerson (Katie), and Dwight Hickerson (Judi), and his grandchildren, Elizabeth Ann Duncan, Emily Duncan, Caroline Goldsmith, Victoria Goldsmith, Kristen Hickerson, and Jared Hickerson (Ellie). He was preceded in death by his grandson William Duncan. Born in Louisville in 1932, Bill was the son of Martha and Herman Hickerson. He was an Eagle Scout and a graduate of DuPont Manual High School. He was a 1954 graduate Civil Engineer from the University of Kentucky and a registered Professional Engineer. From humble beginnings, Bill's life story is remarkable and that of a self-made man. After high school, Bill was set to take a job as a pipefitter's apprentice when he received an unexpected letter advising he had been awarded an academic scholarship to UK College of Engineering. With the help of the scholarship, Bill put himself through college, working part time while also taking classes. After graduating with his Civil Engineering degree in 1954, he spent two years in the US Army, and from there made the most of his degree in his professional career. Bill spent much of his career as a manufacturer's representative in the bulk solids handling and processing industry, at firms in Richmond VA and Cleveland OH and later in his own rep firm in Louisville a company that he generously handed over to his son and which lives on today in his name. Earlier in his career, Bill was an engineer at Carrier Vibrating Equipment in Louisville, and later was President of Vibranetics Inc in Louisville. Bill was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church (Louisville), and past president of Trinity United Church of Christ in Louisville. Bill was an avid golfer in his younger years, and a member of Louisville area country clubs Hurstbourne, Wildwood, and South Park. During his time in Cleveland, Bill was instrumental in the founding of the Youth Hockey Program in Bay Village, Ohio. A memorial service in celebration of Bill's life will be held after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Burial will be at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville. Memorial contributions: St Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglass Blvd, Louisville KY 40205 and Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr, Lexington KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 14, 2020