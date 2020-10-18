SALLEE William Lawrence, 84, formerly of Lexington, passed away on September 15, 2020. He lived a life of true service in supporting his family, his church community, and the insurance industry in Kentucky. He was a loving husband, father, church volunteer and professional. Born in Fancy Farm, Kentucky in Graves County, on May 21, 1936, he lived in Lexington most of his working years, although he also resided in Pikeville and in Bourbon County, Kentucky for a few years. After retirement, he lived in Lexington for a time, and in both Ft. Pierce and Leesburg, Florida. He is a member of the second graduating class of Lexington Catholic High School, Class of 1953. He also attended the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of the swim team for part of his college career. Before working for insurance companies such as Grange Mutual and State Auto Mutual, and owning his own insurance agency in Frankfort for a time, he also worked at the Lexington Herald-Leader in his youth. William was a long-time volunteer at the Cathedral of Christ the King, where he was a song leader, choir member, and festival volunteer for several decades. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew B. Sallee Jr. (1941), and Loretta Neel Sallee Wilson (2010), and by two brothers, George Sallee and Charles Sallee. He is also preceded in death by his two wonderful wives, Marjorie Kay Johnson Sallee (2001), and Mary Janet Copeland Sallee (2017). During his life, he modelled a Christian home for his three children which survive him: William L. Sallee Jr. (Jeanne) of Lexington; Eleanor Pepper (Ed) of John's Creek, Georgia; and Rosemary L. Sallee (Andrew Wiedlea) of Alameda, California. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, by his brother, Andrew B. Sallee III (Jean) of Lexington, and by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Christ the King, on Friday, October 23rd, at 11:00 AM, with Rector Paul Prabell officiating. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, West Main Street, Lexington. Everyone is invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in memory of William L. Sallee, to Meals on Wheels of Lexington, 1675 Strader Drive, Lexington, KY 40505.



